Need to find Santa? The tracker following his flight across the world starts Dec. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday brings us into the last month of 2017. That also means Christmas is right around the corner, and Santa is working hard to make sure all his deliveries make it on time.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will countdown the days till Santa takes to the sky with presents, but the real tracking of his flight doesn't begin until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. This is the 62nd year for the Santa tracker.

Fun fact: If you need a reason not to be on Santa's naughty list, you should look out for Krampus. A legendary character hailing from Germany who punishes kids during the holidays for misbehaving.