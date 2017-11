KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being hit by a car on Interstate 29, officials say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the auto-ped crash happened near 72nd Street.

Several southbound lanes of I-29 are closed at 72nd Street. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Fox 4’s Robert Townsend is heading to the scene of the crash. This story will be updated as more information is available.