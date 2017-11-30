Police: Driver of white car with black trunk could have info. about who carjacked an elderly KCK man, left him to die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A vehicle could be the key to helping police find the person responsible for killing an 86-year-old metro man Wednesday afternoon.

KCK police say they are looking for a white four-door Infinity with a black trunk. Police say it could be connected to whoever attacked, and left Frankie Davila to die.

Police say Davila, or Frankie D as he was affectionately called, was carjacked at his sister's house near 7th and Pacific in KCK Wednesday afternoon. Police say Davila tried to fight off the carjackers but was dragged behind his truck. Davila later died at the hospital.

Police say they found his truck across the state line near 36th and Agnes Avenue.

"They messed with the wrong guy. Every officer knew my dad," the victim's son told reporters.

Davila's son said his father died from a severe head trauma, after somehow getting caught on the Chevrolet truck.

The 86-year-old man was known around KCK for his spunk and generosity.

"He'd give you the shirt off his back. I know a lot of people say that, but anyone who knows Frankie D knows that. It's horrible," his son told Fox 4.

Davila's neighbors also told Fox 4 they can't believe he's gone.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS