Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Jack Stack is teaming up with Santa this weekend to help some children in need. The restaurant is hosting the Red Stocking Breakfast this Saturday, and several people from Fox 4 will be there to serve you at the restaurant at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Red Stocking Breakfast

Benefits Kansas Children's Service League

Saturday 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Jack Stack

95th and Metcalf

Overland Park, KS