Suspect in Olathe bar shooting that killed one pleads not guilty

OLATHE, Kan. — Adam Purinton, 52, the man accused in the February 2017 deadly shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, pleaded not guilty to murder charges during his preliminary hearing Thursday in Johnson County.

Purinton is charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting that killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, originally from India, and an employee of Garmin in Kansas City.

In June, the Justice Department announced he was also indicted for a hate crime, accusing Purinton of shooting and killing Kuchibhotla because of his race, color, religion or national origin. Likewise, the indictment accused Purinton of attempting to kill Alok Madasani because of his race, color, religion or national origin.

Ian Grillot was also a victim in the shooting, injured when the gunman opened fire and he tried to defend Kuchibhotla and Madasani. He said he saw two men he knew as regulars of the bar being harassed by Adam Purinton and escorted Purinton out.

“’You’re gonna stick up for them, and not me?’” Grillot recalled Purinton saying. “And that’s when I kind of knew what he was insinuating.”

That insinuation Grillot understood was about the color of Srinivas and Alok’s skin.

A third indictment accuses Purinton of violating a federal firearms statute.

Purinton’s next court appearance for the Johnson County charges is scheduled for May.

