Teen ‘owes’ charity more than $200,000 after her tweet goes viral

SEATTLE -- A 19-year-old college student in Washington state says she had no idea a simple tweet, pledging money to St. Jude Children's Hospital would go viral, according to KCPQ.

The idea was simple enough; one of giving back during the holiday season. Danni Messina tweeted:

"this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services every favorite : $.25

every retweet : $.50

go give. go st. Jude!!"

What she wasn’t counting on was the power of social media and how one simple pledge can turn into an endless allegiance of kindness.

“It just kept going up and up and, yea, I really did have that moment of, 'Oh my gosh! What do I do?'” Messina says.

The tweet now has over 203,000 retweets and 470,000 favorites. The viral tweet brings her total "bill" to over $215,000.

Messina says she was inspired to raise the money after a friend spent Thanksgiving in the hospital with a family member.

“I realized that is a reality for a lot of people and for a lot of families. These kids are in this amazing place. They are at St. Jude’s, but also they are there for a holiday,” Messina says.

“It was just friends retweeting and then their friends retweeting and then their friends retweeting,” Messina says. “They kept on sharing and I think that was the craziest part of it, like whoa, this many thousands of people saw this tweet and it went viral."

A little overwhelmed by the response, but staying true to her promise, Danni created a Gofundme page. She set a goal for $50,000 and surpassed that number within three days thanks to the generosity of over 800 people.

“It’s like it doesn’t even seem real to me like how it all happened. Hitting the goal today, I called my mom and we both started crying,” Messina says.

Her new goal is to reach that $200,000 mark by Christmas.

“My dad used to say good karma always comes back around, so I’m sticking to that for sure,” Messina says.

St. Jude shared this message from Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC):