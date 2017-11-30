“The Man Who Invented Christmas” shows how Charles Dickens redefined the holiday

November 30, 2017

"The Man Who Invented Christmas" is about the journey that led Charles Dickens to create the timeless story "A Christmas Carol," which redefined the holiday. Dan Stevens portrays Dickens and talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about playing one of the most known authors ever.