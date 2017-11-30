The way three major hurricanes made a costly impact, and the bizarre hurricane to make it to Ireland

The 2017 hurricane season may end up being the most expensive ever. Here’s a look back at Hurricane Irma, Harvey, and Maria.

The catastrophic Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Thursday. Ten hurricanes ripped through the Atlantic this year, hurtling through parts of the US and the Caribbean and thrashing islands in their path, including Barbuda and Puerto Rico. One storm veered as far east as Ireland — one of the most bizarre events of the season.

Here are six ways the 2017 hurricane season (from June 1 to November 30), left its mark.