The way three major hurricanes made a costly impact, and the bizarre hurricane to make it to Ireland

The 2017 hurricane season may end up being the most expensive ever. Here’s a look back at Hurricane Irma, Harvey, and Maria.
The catastrophic Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Thursday. Ten hurricanes ripped through the Atlantic this year, hurtling through parts of the US and the Caribbean and thrashing islands in their path, including Barbuda and Puerto Rico. One storm veered as far east as Ireland — one of the most bizarre events of the season.
Here are six ways the 2017 hurricane season (from June 1 to November 30), left its mark.
1. Expensive hurricane season
A trio of major hurricanes hit US soil in 2017. The damage estimates ranging up to $300-$475 billion. Harvey, Irma, and Maria are major hurricanes, meaning they reached Category 3 or higher. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release a cost assessment later this year on all three storms.
For comparison, the damage from Katrina in 2005, which has been the costliest hurricane in US history, was $108 billion.
Hurricane Nate also made US landfall, but never reached major hurricane level. Nate caused an estimated $2.5 billion in damages.
2. Largest blackout in American history
Since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in mid-September, the island has struggled to restore water and power. The death toll there stands at 58, but a CNN investigation revealed 499 deaths recorded by funeral homes. These could be connected to the storm. Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years. Only 61% of power has been restored there. It’s the largest blackout in US history, according to economic research firm Rhodium Group.
3. Most number of consecutive hurricanes
The Atlantic saw a record 10 consecutive hurricanes this season — tying a record set in 1893.
The hurricanes are:
- Franklin (August 6-10)
- Gert (August 13-17)
- Harvey (August 17-31)
- Irma (August 30 – September 12)
- Jose (September 5-22)
- Katia (September 5-9)
- Lee (September 15-30)
- Maria (September 16-30)
- Nate (October 4-9)
- Ophelia (October 9-15)
4. Furthest hurricane to travel east
Hurricane Ophelia took on an unusual path. Fueled by warm ocean waters, Ophelia traveled farther east than any major Atlantic hurricane. The previous record: Hurricane Frances in 1980.
Ophelia weakened from a Category 3 storm as it moved northeast and reached Ireland as a post-tropical storm, where three deaths are attributed to the storm.
5. Record rainfall from Harvey
Hurricane Harvey dumped around 27 trillion gallons of rain over Texas and Louisiana during a 6-day period. That’s according to WeatherBell, a weather analytics company. Some areas saw over four feet of water. It was the most rainfall amount from a single storm in the continental US. The heavy rains drenched Houston and surrounding areas with unprecedented flooding.
6. Clearly a busy season… but somehow not the busiest
This season had 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes. In comparison, the average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.
The busiest season still goes to the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, the year Katrina hit. That year included 28 named storms, 15 ended up being hurricanes. 1,833 people died during Hurricane Katrina. It lasted from August 23, 2005 to August 31, 2005. The storm severely damaged New Orleans, Louisiana. It also severely damaged parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Cuba, and the Bahamas. Other states and countries also saw damage during that one storm.