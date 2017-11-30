This Texas rescue retrains dogs of war to adopt them to new, normal families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- A Texas woman is turning dogs of war into family pets.

At the Veterans K-9 Rescue Ranch in Magnolia, Texas, Kristen Maurer frequently takes in dogs from the military.

They sniffed out bombs in Afghanistan and Iraq. She retrains them to be adopted by normal families.

"They were drafted. They didn't chose this life," Maurer said. "It is up to us to give back to them. That's what this is about. It's not what these dogs can do for us anymore. It's what we can do for them."

Maurer and her two business partners started the rescue operation in 2009.