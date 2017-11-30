× Three men are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in St. Louis County

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — Three men are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in St. Louis County.

Police say all three victims were shot Wednesday night while in a car on a parking lot in Moline Acres. Officers called to the scene found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital. Two other victims arrived at the hospital a short time later.

Police believe people in another car fired shots at the men, then sped away. No arrests have been made.