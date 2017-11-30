Thursday therapy interview: healthy impacts of children playing sports

November 30, 2017

Millions of children participate in sports each year. This helps keep your kid healthy, but you may not realize the lasting positive impacts this can have. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, some of these skills will carry over into his or her adult life. Ed Molitor, founder and CEO of the Molitor Group, explains.