× Vehicle police were chasing crashed into an officer’s cruiser, officer sustained minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., police officer sustained a minor injury Thursday when a vehicle crashed into their patrol car near 50th and State Avenue.

Police tell Fox 4 the vehicle that hit the officer’s patrol car had been involved in a chase with officers around 11 a.m.

Who police were chasing or why they were chasing that vehicle was not immediately available.

Fox 4’s Shannon O’Brien is headed to the scene.

Refresh this page for the latest, or watch Fox 4 News at noon.