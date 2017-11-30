Vehicles left running are all too easy targets for criminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police need your help to find a thief who stole an SUV Thursday morning from a gas station.

The owner left it running, a mistake police say is all too common when temperatures drop.

Surveillance video from a convenience store at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue shows just how fast a crook can get away, when you make it easy for them.

"It’s a common thing, which is kinda dumb, but it’s wintertime," said Destiny Barrett, the victim's friend. "People have kids. She has a two-month-old baby. You don’t want to have keep warming your car up and the baby is cold."

With Christmas coming, thieves are bolder than ever. Barrett says they're stealing from stores and the streets.

Despite high tech cameras and plenty of witnesses standing around, a man calmly walks around KeeKee Comeger's Chevy Trailblazer, gets in and drives away.

It was gone less than 30 seconds after Comeger thought she would be in and out with a drink and some chips.

"I will never leave my car running again ever," Comeger said. "My mom and my friends tell me, 'Don’t ever leave your car running.' I always joke if they knew who I was they would not take my car. But now they don’t even care."

Comeger says she was on her way to pick up her two-month-old daughter from child care, and had she stopped to get the girl first, she's convinced the thief would have driven away with her baby in the back seat.

Despite repeated warnings from police, women in the urban core say they're more likely to leave a vehicle unlocked, because some fear fumbling for keys, or taking a couple of seconds to unlock a door can make a woman without a key fob vulnerable to attack.

Other women complain that stores in the urban core should do more to keep people from loitering on private property, where customers like Comeger believe some might be looking for an opportunity to get away with an easy crime.