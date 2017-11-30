White House news briefing amid reports Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being ousted

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House says Rex Tillerson continues to lead the State Department. That’s after reports that White House officials are discussing a plan to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo in what would be a major shake-up of the president’s national security team. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are “no personnel announcements at this time.” She says Tillerson continues to lead the department.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also spoke about tweets President Donald Trump recently posted. He retweeted a series of anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account.

Sanders wouldn’t say whether the videos were real and insisted she didn’t know how President Trump found them, She told reporters the president retweeted them to start a conversation about border security and immigration.