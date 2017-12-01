Bank robber gets caught after trying to hide from police in a port-a-potty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- Not only did a suspected bank robber in Massachusetts fail to get away, he also picked a smelly hideout: a port-a-potty.

Police said Steven Spolidoro robbed a Boston bank and led officers on a 7-mile chase. Investigators said they thought he might have gotten away for a moment.

But eventually they found him in an unusual spot.

"I believe there was some port-a-potties, and they were searching the area, and they saw one was on red and he was in there," Revere Police Chief James Guido said.

Spolidoro is still in jail tonight.