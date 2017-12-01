Bank robber gets caught after trying to hide from police in a port-a-potty

BOSTON -- Not only did a suspected bank robber in Massachusetts fail to get away, he also picked a smelly hideout: a port-a-potty.
Police said Steven Spolidoro robbed a Boston bank and led officers on a 7-mile chase. Investigators said they thought he might have gotten away for a moment.
But eventually they found him in an unusual spot.
"I believe there was some port-a-potties, and they were searching the area, and they saw one was on red and he was in there," Revere Police Chief James Guido said.
Spolidoro is still in jail tonight.
42.360082 -71.058880