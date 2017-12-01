Buying holiday greenery to decorate your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Finding the right greenery for your holiday decorations can be a quick trip if you know the right things to buy. Chrysy Huff from the Restoration Emporium joins Fox 4 News to help you decorate.

In the video, Chrysy used ribbon from Hobby Lobby. She picked a simple red, which goes along with a number of holiday patterns and adds texture to décor. She also recommends it with design schemes in buffalo check, chevron, or houndstooth, which adds dimension.

She recommends 3M hooks to hang things rather than put holes in walls. Buying a package of these can be a lifesaver.

Chrysy also brought four small wreaths from Restoration Emporium. She says she wanted something a step up from plain evergreen. She wanted to bring something that gives off a farmhouse feel. You can find the wreaths at any of their three locations in West Bottoms, Park Place, or the Country Club Plaza.