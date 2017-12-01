Hot 103 Jamz sets up outside Walmart on 40-Highway to collect food and toys to benefit those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A food and toy drive to help metro families in need is happening Friday at the Walmart off of 40-Highway.

This is the 24th annual Hot 103 Jamz toy and food drive. This is the event our buddy Tech N9ne was talking about earlier this week.

The drive is collecting donations of non-perishable food items, new/unwrapped toys valued at $10 or more, and cash for Harvesters and Toys For Tots.

All of the toys, food, items, and proceeds will be donated to the recipient organizations who service hundreds of pantries, shelters, community centers, church's, and non-profits throughout the Greater Kansas City Metro area.

Most Needed Items:

Food

• Canned vegetables

• Canned fruit

• Boxed meals - (Hamburger Helper, Pasta Roni)

• Canned Meat/Tuna

• Peanut Butter

• Canned Soup

• Cereal – hot and cold

Household Products

• Soap

• Deodorant

• Shampoo

• Toilet Paper

Toys

• new toys for newborns thru teenagers, valued at $10 or more

If you cant make it out here to help, you can always donate online.

Click Here for the Hot 103 Jamz Online Virtual Food Drive"