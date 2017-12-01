Kansas City man with life without parole sentence for 2014 murder pleads guilty to rape, burglary charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree rape and burglary.

Dontae Jefferson, 30, was sentenced to life without parole in October 2017 for shooting a then 10-year-old boy and murdering the boy’s father, Ka’Vyea Curry, at a Kansas City gas station in April 2014.

In September 2016, while he was being held in jail for the murder, Jefferson was also charged with rape. Prosecutors said he raped a woman who was also being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

With Jefferson’s guilty plea, prosecutors said Friday they agreed to dismiss the rape charge and two other related sexual abuse charges.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the dismissed charges allow Jefferson to move more quickly from the county jail to a Missouri prison, where he’ll fulfill his life without parole sentence. Peters Baker said the dismissed charges also resolves the case “without further trauma for the victim.”

Jefferson was moved to a Missouri prison at about 8 p.m. Thursday.