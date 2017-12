Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters are at the Blue River where they found a vehicle submerged in water Friday.

Firefighters say a water rescue crew searched the vehicle near 23rd and Topping but never found anyone inside.

Officials have not said how the vehicle ended up in the river.

