MISSING: KC police asking for help locating missing man with traumatic brain injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is missing Friday and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

William Strother Jr. was last seen on Nov. 25 in the area of 169 Highway and Broadway Boulevard. Police said he ran away from a care facility.

Police said Strother suffers from a traumatic brain injury and his safety is a concern.

Strother is 57 years old, 5-foot-11 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He is known to wear red shorts, a blue t-shirt and grey/blue Nike tennis shoes.