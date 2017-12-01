Natural migraine remedies you can afford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those who suffer from migraines know the pain is debilitating. When the pain strikes, taking the edge off the pain becomes priority. Local lifestyle expert Mikita Burton joins Fox 4 News to tell us about some simple items you can use to numb the pain.

All the items mentioned are under $15.

MigraineX Ear Device ($11.99)

It's a natural reusable earplug device. It is clinically proven to help reduce weather-related migraine pain and symptoms. First over-the-counter companion product that works with a mobile app -- available for free via iTunes and Google Play or by scanning QR code on the back of your MigraineX box.

Migrastil Migraine Headache Stick Roll-On ($10.99)

Essential oil roll-on mix for migraines and tension headaches. The all-natural item comes in peppermint, spearmint, and lavender therapeutic grade oils. Apply to temples, forehead, and back of neck at the first signs of migraine or headache.

Brownmed IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask ($8.26)

Pain Relief Mask conforms to your face and eyes, blocking out light. It has breathable cotton material, and the smooth ergo beads create a gentle massaging effect around the eyes. For added relief, place in the freezer to provide cool relief without the shock of ice or gel packs.

BE KOOL Soft Gel Sheets ($6.29)

Doctor-recommended for immediate cooling relief for migraines, headaches, aches, etc. Safely and gently adheres to skin.

ESARORA Ice Roller ($11.99)

Multipurpose ice roller that provides targeted pain relief. Massage temples to quickly relieve headache or migraine pain. Can be used for calming skin after sun exposure. Eases redness and swelling from allergies.