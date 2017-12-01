New study says cheese could decrease risk of heart disease and stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new study says a small amount of cheese a day could keep heart disease and strokes away.

A recently released Chinese study found that a daily consumption of one-and-a-half ounces of cheese could cut the risk of heart disease and stroke by as much as 14 percent.

That defies the view that fatty foods can cause heart trouble, but scientists say the large amount of calcium in cheese means less fat is absorbed by the body.\

The study also found that cheese helps raise good cholesterol and lowers the bad.