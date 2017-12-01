Pizza delivery driver shoots and kills man who attempts to rob him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A pizza delivery driver shot and killed a man who tried to rob him in south St. Louis Thursday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting and arrived in the 4600 block of Spring around 11:30p.m. Police say two men attempted to rob a 41-year-old Caucasian man delivering pizza.

One of the men hit the man in the head with a gun. The man fired shots while the pizza deliverer ran back to his vehicle. He returned fire with his own handgun. The driver was not hit during the gunfire exchange. The second robber ran away.

The pizza delivery driver returned to work after the attempted robbery. He called police when he got there. He has a cut to his head from the encounter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found the suspect's body near Spring and Taft avenues. The pizza delivery driver turned his gun over to police. An investigation is ongoing.

Police only described the robbers as African American men.