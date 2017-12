× Police looking for vehicle that hit pedestrian near 39th & Broadway, left that person in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a pickup truck hit them near 39th and Broadway early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m.

Police are looking for a silver pickup that left the scene. They describe the victim as a woman in her 40s who was crossing in a crosswalk.

If you know anything, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.