Red Bull stuntmen fly into a plane mid-air

Stuntmen known as the Soul Flyers just became the first people to ever basejump off a mountain into a moving plane. Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet jumped from the top of Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland. Red Bull sponsored the event to go along with their catchphrase, Red Bull gives you wings.
Reffet said the pair wanted to recreate a stunt carried out by wingsuit flyer Patrick de Gayardon 20 years ago.
“We’re used to jumping from the plane, but here you have to enter into it,” Mr Reffet said.
“You’re falling down and all of a sudden there’s no air anymore.”
“When you’re in the plane and you see your friend flying closer and closer, it’s incredible.
“It was very emotional for us because we worked hard to make it happen.”
From a DREAM to REALITY!! This video is in Memory of Patrick de Gayardon on how he re-entered the same plane he jumped from in july 1997. For the 20 years anniversary we wanted to do it again, but jumping from a mountain and re-entering the 2 of us 🤘🏾 @fredfugen It has been the most intense project of our life, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the team of friends and professionals we were surrounded by,🛩 @phil_bouvier , 🛩 @generalrossy 📸 @max_haim 🎥 @supersizefilms , Olivier Guiraud. @redbull #dontcrackunderpressure #julboathlete Enjoy #soulflyers