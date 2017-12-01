Red Bull stuntmen fly into a plane mid-air

Stuntmen known as the Soul Flyers just became the first people to ever basejump off a mountain into a moving plane. Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet jumped from the top of Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland. Red Bull sponsored the event to go along with their catchphrase, Red Bull gives you wings.

Reffet said the pair wanted to recreate a stunt carried out by wingsuit flyer Patrick de Gayardon 20 years ago.

“We’re used to jumping from the plane, but here you have to enter into it,” Mr Reffet said.

From a dream to reality 🤘🏾🚀 🛩@phil_bouvier @generalrossy @fredfugen 🎥@supersizefilms 📸@max_haim Full video Link in Bio 👆🏼 A post shared by Vince Reffet (@vincereffet) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:30am PST