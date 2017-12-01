× Report says Matt Lauer is seeking a $30-million contract payout after being fired

NEW YORK — Page Six is reporting that former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer wants a big payout from NBC.

According to the report, he’s seeking more than $30-million.

NBC fired Lauer on Wednesday after allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women.

The longtime NBC anchor had a year and a half left on his contract.

Lauer issued an apology Thursday saying he was truly sorry to the people he hurt. He added that some of his accusers accounts were “untrue,” but that there was enough truth in them to make him feel ashamed.