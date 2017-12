Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's the second annual "Rock the Red Kettle" concert, taking place in Kansas City's Christmas kickoff event at the KCP&L District. It will be held Friday night, December 1st at 6:30p.m.

The concert is free to the public. It will feature performances from pop and rock bands Switchfoot and Parachute. Fox 4 News Rob Collins will emcee the event.