Royals' Mike Moustakas, Rockies' Greg Holland named MLB Comeback Players of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals’ third baseman Mike Moustakas has already been crowned the players’ choice for American League Comeback Player of the Year.

But on Friday, the MLB gave Moose the same award. He and former Royals player Greg Holland, who now plays for the Colorado Rockies, were named 2017 Comeback Players of the Year.

The award goes to one player in each league who has re-emerged on the field. This is Moose’s third honor of the year. He was also named Comeback Player of the Year from The Sporting News and the MLB Players’ Choice Awards.

The two-time All Star played just 27 games in 2016 after he tore his ACL. In 2017, he slugged 38 home runs to set a franchise single-season record.