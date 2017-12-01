× Some local malls offering sensory-friendly Santa event this weekend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When you think of Christmas, you probably think of Santa Claus, but for some the big man in red could bring more fright than joy.

Oak Park Mall will host a sensory-friendly Santa experience this Sunday, Dec. 3. The Santa Cares event runs from 9 to 11 a.m.

Independence Center will also host a Santa Cares event that runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. This will take place on the lower level of the Dillards’ court.

There is also another event at West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan.

You do have to RSVP in advance to all of these events, click here to do that online and learn more.