Traffic alert: weekend closures on I-70 and I-670

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MODOT has planned closures in Kansas City this weekend. It could impact commuters' travel plans.

Modot plans to close a handful of lanes and ramps along westbound I-70 and westbound I-670 beginning Friday night, December 1. The closures are expected to last until Monday December 4 at 5:00a.m.

Crews will close the ramp from Charlotte St. to Easbound I-70. Two inside lanes of westbound I-70 from Benton curve through I-670 split will also be closed. The closure will carry through westbound I-670 to just past the 13th street ramp. During this time, there will be no access to westbound I-670 from westbound I-70. The 13th street ramp will also be closed.