Two dogs rescued from South KC home after nonprofit finds them with chains embedded in their necks

Warning: The video above may be difficult for some to watch.

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Photos shared by pet lovers in the metro show two dogs with chains embedded in their necks -- the products of abuse and neglect the dogs may have endured for months.

When dog rescuers from Chain of Hope discovered Reece and Ruger in late October, they said the two dogs were in awful shape.

Photos from that day at a home in south Kansas City show the two dogs suffering as their wire tie-out cables used by their owners had embedded themselves in their necks.

The dogs were rushed into emergency surgery to remove the cables, which had created deep wounds in both dog's flesh. Kate Quigley, Chain of Hope's director, said veterinarians believe the tie-out cables had caused the dogs pain for months.

"They both had tie-out cables in their necks," Quigley told FOX 4 News. "Reecie's was still in there. The owners had pulled Ruger's out of his neck before we got over there. Reecie's was still in their neck, and she was dragging the whole rest of the cable."

Quigley said her nonprofit outreach group had visited that home once before, offering the owners free spay and neutering services. The pet owners turned them down.

"I can't imagine how much pain they'd be in," Chain of Hope dog trainer Tanner Lightfoot said. "It was day and night for what must have been weeks and months of enduring that cable in their necks."

Chain of Hope offered Reece and Ruger's owners a choice: either sign over their abused animals to their group, or they'd call the cops.

Quigley said the two dogs were dirty and thin. She wouldn't who the owners were, but they were cooperative. Quigley said its better for her group to adopt the dogs rather than to go through Kansas City Animal Control because the legal process is too slow.

"We're going to choose to rehabilitate them," she said. "Get them out of there. Get them health and rehabilitate them."

John Baccala, a spokesperson for Kansas City Animal Control, told FOX 4 News the city was unaware that Chain of Hope offered adoption-versus-prosecution deals. Baccala explains that under law, a dog is a piece of property, and officers can't confiscate one without going through the proper channels.

Quigley said she'll soon entertain adoption offers for Reece and Ruger.

She's delighted the two dogs are healing and getting back to being happy dogs, but there's no time to celebrate. She said there's always another animal in need.