Watch Live: Announcement about ill-reputed Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced he will hold a brief news conference Friday afternoon regarding the Jackson County Detention Center. (Scroll down for livestream.)

Three days ago, Jackson County legislators demanded White take action to prevent corrections officers from being attacked again by prisoners inside the detention center.

According to court records, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap was in Pod C of the Jackson County Detention Center the Wednesday before Thanksgiving when he assaulted an on-duty corrections officer. The officer was listed in critical condition after suffering injuries, including fractured facial and nasal bones.

Surveillance video and witness statements revealed the defendant assaulted the corrections officer with a variety of items, including a plastic cone, for several minutes. The victim was unconscious for much of the assault.

Dunlap now faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Click here to read more about the copious examples of recent problems at the Jackson County Detention Center.

The center needs at least 30 more corrections officers to handle the capacity of 780 inmates who are currently housed there. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says nearly a year ago he offered to have deputies take over transporting inmates, to free up more corrections officers to work in the jail, but he says the idea went nowhere.

White says even a fully staffed jail will have problems such as assaults when there are crowded conditions. He says he’s moving forward to improve conditions in the jail that he believes will be sufficient for the next three to five years while new jail options are studied.

