KC Foodie Festival connects small local food and beverage companies

A smorgasbord of delicious dishes were served up in holiday style Saturday in North Kansas City at the first annual Kansas City Foodie Festival.

It was a collaboration with local co-working entrepreneur development center iWerx, community groups and local Kansas City-based food manufacturers.

Rather than hosting a typical holiday mart with a bunch of different kinds of products, organizers instead focused on food and beverages. Sponsors and vendor ranged from a culinary school to local craft brews to sauces and tamales.

The goal is to give small start-ups exposure and allow potential customers to try their items and buy them as holiday gifts for their foodies friends and loved ones.

“The one thing all the producers have in common is they’re all local. They’re all passionate. They’re all very proud of their product, and their products are all delicious,” said Dave Eckert, KC Foodie Festival co-host.

This year’s event included three sponsors and 17 vendors. Organizers plan to host it again next year on the first Saturday in December and are hoping that even more local food companies will participate.