Motorcycle driver sustains serious injuries in crash at 39th & Southwest Trafficway

The car and motorcycle were just towed away, so police are likely to open the road again soon. Right now, summit is closed between 37th and 39th St. pic.twitter.com/ISZ37IDNf7 — Alex Brown (@BrownEAlex) December 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle sustained serious injuries Saturday night after a crash.

Officers are investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle at Southwest Trafficway and 39th Street.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle sped around stopped traffic when he collided with a white Nissan Sentra that pulling out onto Southwest Trafficway. The driver was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police said they do not believe the driver of the Nissan is at fault. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police described the injured driver as a man in his 20s from Gladstone, Mo.