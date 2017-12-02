Santa Dash 5K overruns Westport with holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather this weekend makes it hard to feel like the Christmas season, but it certainly looked like the holidays in Westport Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 people donned Santa suits to run in the annual Santa Dash 5K. Kids could also dress up as Santa’s helpers in the Elf Dash. FOX 4 even spotted one team complete with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer.

“We didn’t have as many reindeer show up as we had hoped, but we still had a great time and it’s a beautiful day. Great tradition. We’ll do it every year,” said runner Sara Atken.

Everyone crossing the finishing line got a golden Christmas ornament to hang on their tree. Race donations will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City.