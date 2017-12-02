Ultralight pilot killed in crash near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died on Saturday after the ultralight plane he was piloting crashed near St. Joseph.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, members of the Mo. State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency rescue personnel responded to the crash site in a field just west of Route JJ, approximately 4 miles south of St. Joseph.

Randal K. Reynolds, 65, of St. Joseph, the pilot and lone occupant of a single engine ultralight aircraft, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.