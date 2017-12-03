Not every meteorologist would dress up and look silly during this time of the year...but I've done it for the last 4 years...so why not again. That's right, it's time for the Lighting Of The Joe...and if your day can start with a smile...then mission accomplished! Oh and Merry Christmas!
5th annual “Lighting Of The Joe”
