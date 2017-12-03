Disturbance call leads to officer-involved shooting in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — One man was shot by a Smithville police officer Saturday night.

Three Smithville police officers responded to a disturbance call around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cherry Lane, police said.

Police did not specify exactly what led to the shooting, but we know that a 63-year-old male suspect was shot and is in stable condition at a hospital.

One officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is department policy.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is handling the investigation.

The identities of those involved has not yet been released.