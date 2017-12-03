Grandview police investigating rash of car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Grandview Police are looking for the person or people responsible for breaking into about a dozen vehicles in the city’s Southview neighborhood. Residents reported car break-ins and destruction of property that occurred sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

“Most criminals commit what we call crimes of opportunity. They’ll do what we call a smash and grab which can occur in less than 15 seconds and they’ll just take whatever they see readily available and then move on to the next,” said Sgt. Martin Studdard with the Grandview Police Department.

Officials say they’ve increased patrols in this neighborhood as well as throughout the city in an effort to deter crime. They’re still investigating to find out who’s responsible for the Southview thefts and vehicle-break ins. In the meantime, they remind people to take steps on their own to protect themselves and their property.

“Be aware of their surroundings and to secure their vehicle, don’t leave personal belongings or items of value noticeable in an open area in your vehicle,” said Studdard.

“ During the holiday season these kinds of incidents ramp up a little bit, they increase, the criminals take the opportunity when there’s a more likelihood of presents or new purchases being in the vehicle,” he explained.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Grandview police at (816) 316-4985. In some cases you can file a police report online through the department’s website.