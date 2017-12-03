Veggie rice balls recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veggie Rice Balls

Servings 6 (3-5 balls per serving, dependent on size)

Ingredients:

1 can (8.25 ounces) no-salt added mixed vegetables, drained

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice

1/2 cup reduced fat shredded cheese

Salt and ground pepper to taste

3/4 cup finely crushed crisp rice cereal

Non-stick spray oil for baking

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Purée the mixed vegetables, egg, garlic and Worcestershire sauce in a blender or food processor. Mix with rice, cheese, salt and pepper until completely combined. Scoop tablespoon-size balls of the rice mixture and gently form into balls, rolling them in the crushed rice cereal to coat. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with foil and coat with spray oil. Place balls on the sheet and spray with more oil. Bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Cool for 3 minutes before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 130 Calories; 6g Protein; 3.5g Fat; 18g Carbohydrate; 2.2g Fiber; 125mg Sodium; 38mg Cholesterol

Source: adapted from www.mealtime.org