Volunteers host Christmas celebration for children of homicide victims

Christmas is coming early for some very special kids who have had an incredibly difficult year.

Local volunteer organization Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency hosted its 6th annual holiday party Saturday for children of homicide victims. The group’s founder says sadly, they’re serving more kids and families than ever.

This year’s Christmas gathering included 85 kids, all of whom have lost a parent this year to violent crime. Sponsoring groups adopt a child and check off their holiday wish list. It’s a way to help kids feel special when they’ve experienced so much trauma, with one day where they can feel loved by the entire community.

“We just want to make sure we keep the positive spirit in our community, and I know that despite our high increase of homicide rates, there are a lot of good stories and a lot of good people that care,” said Monica Roberts, founder and executive director of Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency.

Healing Pathway Victim Service Agency partnered with Kansas City Police and KC Fire, local businesses and victim advocacy agencies, the mayor and county prosecutor’s office, to make the day of Christmas magic possible.