Well-known metro advocate burned while preparing food to give to the homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A well-known metro man is in the hospital, burned while preparing food to feed the homeless.

Scott Lamaster is the founder of the Taking It To the Streets charity. Among the many things the charity does is feed hot meals to the homeless.

Lamaster's daughter says he was grilling food for Sunday night's route when the accident happened. Janna Jensen said, "my dad was in an accident with a propane gas grill. He went to lift up the lid, and something went wrong with the propane and it just kicked him back six feet."

Lamaster's arms and face were burned. Jensen believes he also has a couple of broken ribs.

Scott Lamaster is a master at helping others. For years, he's helped those in the metro and beyond with his charity Taking It To the Streets.

When a tornado hit Orrick in May of 2014, he told FOX 4 he was there because "it's about restoring hoping people. It's kind of our passion to bring out and Restore hope and let people know that you care."

Now, it's his family learning how much others care. "We have a lot of support from our family and friends," said Jensen, "that has been super helpful."

But still, there is a lot of uncertainty. "We're just trying to take it one day at a time," she said, "one minute at a time. We'll get through it."

For a man who has given so much of his time for more than a decade to those who need it, his family now says it needs, and asks, for some time of others.

"Just keep him in your prayers and in your thoughts," said Jensen, "as he just continues to heal and move forward."

The family has set up a fundraising page to cover some of Lamaster’s medical expenses.