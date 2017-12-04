63-year-old man charged with assault after officer-involved shooting in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement after a disturbance call turned into an officer-involved shooting in Smithville.

Larry Leon Caton, 63, has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a disturbance call around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Cherry Lane when an intoxicated man fired a gun.

When officers arrived, police said Caton pointed a gun at them. One officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

An officer shot Caton, who was taken to a local hospital but was in stable condition. On Monday, Caton was booked into the Clay County Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $100,000.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is handling the investigation. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is department policy.