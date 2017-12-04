Argument about truck spurred November road rage shooting on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Court documents have revealed more details about what spurred a November road rage shooting in Johnson County.

Keith Perisho, 20, is charged with murder and other related crimes -- even though no one was seriously hurt -- after he allegedly shot at multiple cars in Shawnee.

On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a gas station near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Woodland Drive for a reported shots fired. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, police said.

Court documents say Perisho was a passenger in a truck when he waved a handgun at another driver in the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Midland Drive. The two vehicles turned in opposite directions and then Perisho allegedly fired the gun at the other vehicle.

Another nearby vehicle was also hit. No one was seriously injured.

Police said the shooting stemmed from road rage after Perisho and the driver were involved in an argument about a truck with the other driver at a nearby gas station.

Perisho and the man driving the vehicle fled the scene and disposed of the gun. They were later located at the intersection of Woodland and Johnson Drive. The driver told police he used to own the gun used in the shooting and helped officers locate it.