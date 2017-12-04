Arizona mother of two dies shortly after flu diagnosis

PHOENIX – An Arizona woman died just one day after she was diagnosed with the flu last week, according to KSAZ.

Alani Murrieta, who is the mother of a 2-year-old and 6-month-old, left work on Nov. 26th after not feeling well. The next day, she went to urgent care and was diagnosed with the flu.

According to Murrieta’s aunt, Stephanie Gonzales, she was released and sent home with “flu meds.”

After getting worse, she was taken to the hospital on Nov. 28 and diagnosed with pneumonia. She was placed on a ventilator but never recovered.

“They were trying to resuscitate her, and they tried for several minutes and they told my sister there was nothing else they could do, that she was gone,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says Murrieta had no pre-existing condition and her flu simply turned into pneumonia. She added that her niece never received a flu shot, but it’s not certain that the vaccine could have prevented her death, according to KSAZ.

“Our family is devastated that she is gone,” Gonzales wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses. “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and kind words. Words can’t express our gratitude for the help we have received.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video