Bike Share program that is popular across KC could be expanding to Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bike share program could soon be coming to the suburbs.

One metro city is looking at renting bicycles - just like they do in downtown Kansas City – and there are several reasons why they believe it would work.

The Bike Share program in Kansas City has proven to be very popular. Since it began five years ago, the city has expanded stations into North Kansas City, Longview Lake, the Plaza and 18th and Vine. Now the city of Olathe wants to offer something similar.

They have many miles of bike lanes painted onto Olathe streets, but nowhere can you go to rent a bike. You ride your own bike or you don’t ride at all.

Seeing the success of Kansas City’s 24/7 bike share program, Olathe officials are doing a feasibility study to see if it might work there.

Olathe officials believe those who live and work in the area would use the service, especially considering how many miles of trails there are in Olathe. Families could pack their kids’ bikes and then rent a bike for themselves at the trail head before riding around as a family. And those without a car who take the bus to work in Olathe might rent one to get around town.

Details as to cost and where they would put the bike share stations are unknown right now since they are in the beginning stages of the study. But to compare –Kansas City has 41 bike share stations with costs starting at $3 for thirty minutes.

Olathe wants your opinion as to whether this would work and where to put the bike stations. Go to olathebikeshare.com to share your thoughts with the city.

Olathe officials plan to wrap up the study in a week or two and make recommendations early next year as to whether to implement a bike share program.