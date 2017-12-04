× Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson builds another reading room for KC kids through his charity

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs’ star linebacker, returned home from New York in time to greet kids at Mallinson Elementary, 709 North Forest St., on Monday.

Johnson committed to being there for the kids as their new reading space was dedicated. It’s called DJ’s Discovery Den.

“It’s exciting to be here with Derrick Johnson because I got to meet him in person,” said one child in this Independence School District elementary school.

According to Johnson’s website, in 2015, Derrick Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation launched five DJ’s Discovery Dens.

In partnership with Scholastic, DJ transformed unused or underutilized classrooms or areas in schools into a reading oases. Each room includes over 1,200 age appropriate books and a comfortable space to read.

“My mom was a school teacher for over 40 years so to have her instill that in me at an early age… it all panned out for me,” said Johnson.

The following list from Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation. Click here to see photos of each.

2017 | Troost Elementary School Discovery Den

2017 | Roesland Elementary School Discovery Den

2017 | Washington Elementary School Discovery Den

2016 | King Elementary School Discovery Den

2016 | Faxon Elementary School Discovery Den

2016 | George Melcher Elementary School Discovery Den

2016 | New Chelsea Elementary School Discovery Den

2016 | Phillis Wheatley Elementary School Discovery Den

2015 | Benjamin Banneker Elementary School Discovery Den

2015 | Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School Discovery Den

2015 | Crispus Attucks Elementary Discovery Den

2015 | Den Paige Elementary Discovery Den

2015 | Academia de Ninos Discovery Den