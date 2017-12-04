Homicide investigation underway after witnesses say SUV pulled up, passenger got out, shot & killed man in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police are looking for the shooter in the city’s latest homicide Monday morning.

There were no homicides over the weekend, but that changed late Sunday night.

Police say a man was shot and killed near the corner of 40th and Walnut sometime before midnight.

The suspects are believed to be in a maroon colored SUV.

Witnesses called police around 11:45 p.m. They saw the SUV with at least three people inside—possibly two males and a woman as the driver. Those witnesses say one passenger got out of the SUV with a black handgun and shot the victim. He died at the scene. The SUV then took off eastbound down 40th Street. Investigators later found items belonging to the victim near 40th and Warwick.

This is the city’s 134th homicide of the year.