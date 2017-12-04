Hundreds of local middle school girls gather to learn coding as part of Computer Science Education Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One hour --a local tech organization believes that’s all it takes to change the tech world, and it's starting with girls in middle school.

Fox 4’s Kerri Stowell stopped by DST Systems at 10th and Broadway Monday to find out what the girls are learning this week.

There she found about 50 girls inside learning more about computer science coding as part of Computer Science Education Week.

DST is one of a handful of corporations hosting girls this week. Kansas City STEM Alliance is also teaming up with corporations such as Cerner, Commerce Bank, KC Engineering Zone and Federal Reserve Bank.

More than 450 middle school girls from metro schools will take part in what’s called “Hour of Code.” The hour is an introduction to computer science to show the girls that anyone can learn the basics. Tutorials are available in more than 45 languages with themes including Minecraft, Star Wars, Google Doodles and more.

Organizers believe middle school is the perfect age to introduce girls to opportunities they could have in high school.

Also this week the girls are encouraged to post what they’re learning about on social media using #girlsintechkc.