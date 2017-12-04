Jackson County jail guard out of the hospital, recovering at home after inmate brutally attacked him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jackson County corrections officer who was beaten by an inmate the night before Thanksgiving is now out of hospital and recovering at home.

According to court records, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap was in Pod C of the Jackson County Detention Center when he assaulted an on-duty corrections officer. The officer was originally listed in critical condition after suffering injuries, including fractured facial and nasal bones.

Surveillance video and witness statements revealed the defendant assaulted the corrections officer with a variety of items, including a plastic cone, for several minutes. The victim was unconscious for much of the assault.

Dunlap now faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000. The charges carry a punishment of up to life in prison.